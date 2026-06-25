£20m funding boost to speed up social homes delivery in Wales

Extra £20 million allocated to increase social housing supply across Wales

Funding will help move people out of unfit temporary accommodation into quality homes

Investment contributes to the Welsh Government's target of 20,000 new social homes

The Welsh Government is allocating the additional funding to the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme (TACP) this year, subject to Senedd approval in July.

TACP supports a flexible range of approaches — including acquiring existing properties, converting buildings, and bringing empty homes back into use — to get people into stable housing quickly.

The investment directly contributes to the Welsh Government's commitment to deliver 20,000 new social homes, and forms part of wider action to increase the supply of social housing and reduce reliance on temporary accommodation that is unfit for long-term living.

Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, Siân Gwenllian, visited the Cae Bryn Hyfryd development in Llanrwst, Conwy this week — a scheme of 14 new social homes delivered by Adra with Welsh Government grant support.

The visit illustrated how well-planned social housing enables people to stay connected to their communities while moving into homes that genuinely meet their needs.

The Cabinet Minister said:

Everyone in Wales deserves a safe, stable home. This £20 million investment means we can get more people out of temporary accommodation and into quality homes more quickly. Visiting Cae Bryn Hyfryd today is a reminder of what is possible — sustainable, affordable homes that let people put down roots and stay connected to the communities they love.

Lowri Budd, a new tenant at the development, said:

We now have a house that we can really call our home and we couldn't be happier. The house will make such a huge difference to our lives — we have somewhere that is safe and comfortable, in lovely surroundings, whilst still being part of the local community in Llanrwst. It really is a dream come true for us as a family.

Huw Evans, Head of Development at Adra, said: